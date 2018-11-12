Microsoft adds LTE options to the Surface Go

Pre-orders begin in US, Canada for 20 November release

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for 4G version of the Surface Go in the US and Canada. Three news versions of the low-cost tablet are expected on the shelves by 20 November.

Specifically, the three new versions include:

Surface Pro with LTE Advanced (8Gb RAM, 128Gb storage): $679

Surface Pro with LTE Advanced for Business: (8Gb/128Gb): $729

Surface Pro with LTE Advanced for Business (8Gb/256Gb): $829

As with the Surface Go, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft will sell both a consumer version of the Surface Go as well as the ‘for Business’ option for business users. The consumer version of the Surface Go will ship with Windows 10 in S Mode, while Microsoft includes Windows 10 Pro on the Business model. Microsoft hasn’t made any other changes to the Surface Go with LTE Advanced, which still ships with a Pentium Gold processor.

Microsoft didn’t announce any partnerships or promotions with carriers, so you’ll have to negotiate with a carrier for an additional SIM and/or a pricing plan to accommodate the new LTE capabilities.

Microsoft’s LTE-less Surface Go was noteworthy in part because of its pricing, as the minimum-specced 4Gb RAM/64Gb storage configuration is $399, far lower than the $1,000+ pricing Surface buyers usually pay. We did note, though, that most buyers would consider the 8Gb/128Gb $549 version the minimum acceptable spec, in part because the 128Gb storage option was a true SSD. Adding LTE will require you to pay $130 more simply for the LTE option alone, plus whatever additional costs your cellular carrier will charge.

Local pricing and release date have yet to be confirmed.

IDG News Service