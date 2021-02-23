Microchip to invest $20m in new development centre

Microchip Technology is investing $20 million to create a new development centre in Cork. The new facility will create 60 new jobs over the next three years and approximately 200 jobs within the next seven years.

The facility will incorporate a state-of-the-art engineering lab and extend Microchip’s regional customer support. The project is supported by IDA Ireland.

Initially, the development centre will focus on mixed-signal integrated circuit design, applications and software development for high-speed networking, timing and synchronisation products, high voltage power management devices and solutions, high reliability integrated power systems and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA).

Close partnerships with Irish universities will enable the Microchip development centre to offer internships and collaborate on key next-generation initiatives. The partnership between the development centre and leading Universities in Ireland will enhance the knowledge base and skill levels of engineers in the semiconductor development space in Ireland.

The development centre will also participate in Microchip’s New College Graduate (NCG) programme, which operates worldwide, and in the Government of Ireland’s Skillnet programme which promotes the development of future skills.

Microchip’s Irish presence is a mix of operations in Dublin, Cork and Ennis. As part of a network of development centres across Europe, the Cork development centre will work with many Microchip business units. The new jobs will include engineers for integrated circuit design and testing, hardware and software system design, applications development plus field and customer support.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Microchip is very welcome. The company’s investment in a new development centre aligns with IDA’s Strategy to attract engineering development activity to Ireland and to secure investments for regional locations.”

