MessageBird announces 50 jobs for Dublin

Cloud communications platform grows sales, customer success and support teams Print Print Trade

MessageBird, the Amsterdam-based cloud communications platform company, today announced that it is expanding its European operations with a new office in Dublin. The new office will employ up to 50 staff positions over the next two years.

“Businesses across Europe are looking to access cloud communications technology to create brand building customer experiences for their customers. As our enterprise customer base across Europe has more than doubled in the last 18 months, we’re excited to add additional resources in Dublin to meet this growing demand,” said Roberto Marzo, vice president of sales strategy & business operations, MessageBird.

“Dublin’s thriving tech start-up scene, and its highly skilled labor pool, make it an ideal location for MessageBird to further spread its wings in Europe.”

Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland executive director, said: “International companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce. Dublin is an internationally recognised technology hub where companies, including those like MessageBird, which are scaling their global operations at a rapid pace, can set up quickly and efficiently as they serve their expanding customer base internationally.”

MessageBird’s customers include Lufthansa Airlines, Hugo Boss, Rituals Cosmetics, Google and SAP.

The company employs nearly 250 from offices in Amsterdam, San Francisco, London, Hamburg, Sydney, Shanghai, and Singapore.

TechCentral Reporters