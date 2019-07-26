McKesson joins with CIT for pioneering female PhD scholarship

McKesson has announced an innovative PhD scholarship in computer science in partnership with the SFI Centre for Research Training in Advanced Networks and Sustainable Societies (Advance) and Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).

The scholarship, which will begin in October 2019, will include work placement with McKesson and mentorship opportunities.

“The McKesson PhD Scholarship is the first of its kind in the country offered through an SFI Centre for research training. This initiative will complement the growth of our next-gen technology functions globally in a diverse manner and keep us at the forefront of innovation in creating the future of patient centric healthcare,” said Denis Canty, vice president of technology at McKesson.

According to the IDA, Ireland has a very strong reputation as a software centre of excellence with over 900 software companies, including both multinational and indigenous firms, employing 24,000 people and generating €16 billion of exports annually. Given the strength of this sector it’s no wonder that the 2018 Expert Group for Future Skills Needs predicts a shortfall in ICT skills of up to 146,000 people by 2022. The percentage of women in the field has been declining since the 1980s, to a current low of 25%.

Jacquie Casey, senior manager in talent acquisition, McKesson said: “Women in computer science are twice as likely as men to drop out of the field, citing a lack of female mentors and career stagnation as major factors. By supporting this PhD initiative coupled with our undergraduate female scholarship, we can remedy these challenges by providing an end-to-end pathway for female students on their journey towards senior technical leadership roles.”

The scholar will be supervised by academic mentors, Dr Donna O’Shea, head of Dept of computer science at CIT, Dr Ruairi O’Reilly; lecturer in computer science at CIT; Dr Susan Rea, group lead in the Nimbus Research Centre; and industry mentor Mr Graham Baitson, lead of innovation labs at McKesson.

McKesson is a Fortune 7 company and currently employs almost 200 people at its Cork office.

For more information visit http://advance-crt.cs.ucc.ie/.

TechCentral Reporters