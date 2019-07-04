MCCI announces further growth for Ireland’s microelectronics industry

Centre's research revenue increased from €7.5m in 2018 to €8.1m in 2019 Print Print Life

Irish research centre, the Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI), has increased research revenue from €7.5 million in 2018, to €8.1 million in 2019.

Based at Tyndall National Institute, Cork, the MCCI delivers high impact research for the semi-conductor industry and generates high impact innovative technology. It is funded by the Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

Since 2015, the MCCI has fostered the creation of almost 500 jobs. According to its recently released Annual Report 2019, it is forecast to be worth over €150 million by 2013.

The microelectronic sector as a whole plays a major role in supporting the Irish ICT sector. It employs over 8,000 directly and its annual direct export revenue exceeds €9 billion.

Speaking at the launch of its annual report, Donnacha O’Riordan, executive director, MCCI, said: “Microelectronics is a key enabling technology which is fundamental to, and underpins all electronic systems, and that continues to address strong worldwide growth opportunities.

TechCentral Reporters