Matheson announces digital legal services group

Firm embraces advances in LegalTech Print Print Trade

Legal firm Matheson has announced the launch of a multi-disciplinary digital services group consisting of 17 professionals across AI software developers, legal solutions consultants and architects, project managers, document automation specialists and business analysts.

The LegalTech group’s establishment has been driven by the evolving needs of clients in areas of large-volume legal work; enhanced legal process efficiency; and demand for bespoke new digital products in the delivery of legal solutions.

“The use of current and emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and intelligent automation are transforming the legal sector and the ways in which we can now deliver legal services,” said Tom Connor, head of the Matheson digital services group.

“The continued integration of digital into our core legal business is an important strategic development for the firm – as it allows us to respond to market demand for technology-enabled solutions. The new group also provides us with the right talent, diverse expertise and the platform in order to be at the fore of the new digital legal economy moving forward.”

Michael Jackson, Matheson managing partner, said: “We recognise that our clients’ needs and expectations are continuously changing. The establishment of the Matheson digital services group reflects both these changing client needs and our commitment to a collaborative approach that is client-focused by combining innovative people, processes and technologies to help solve problems and carry out legal work more effectively and efficiently. “

TechCentral Reporters