Markforged to create 100 jobs at new European headquarters in Dublin

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Markforged is opening of its first official European headquarters in Dublin, leading to the creation of some 100 jobs. The move is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

“Launching our Dublin operations is a huge milestone for Markforged as we look to strengthen our business overseas,” said Darcey Harrison, global VP sales, services & partnerships at Markforged. “Our experience working with IDA Ireland has been nothing but exceptional – we’re thrilled to be joining such a thriving tech community with such support.”

Welcoming the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “The decision by Markforged to locate their European headquarters in Dublin again confirms Ireland’s reputation as the premier location for fast-growing, innovative companies to build and support their future international growth. I wish Markforged every success and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland.”

Markforged has been gradually expanding its international operations for the last two years, developing a global partner network in 50 countries, in addition to staffing local application engineers and business development leaders across the world. Stephen Barbuto, EMEA Director of Commercial Sales, will lead the opening team who will look to hire 100 new employees over the next three years.

Deloitte named Markforged the 10th fastest growing technology company in North America, while Forbes named the company to its Next Billion Dollar Startup list. The company has amassed a large client base and has shipped more than 2,500 industrial printers in 2018 alone.

TechCentral Reporters