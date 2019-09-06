Magnet Networks to offer gigabit broadband in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Louth

Magnet Networks has announced plans to offer fibre-to-the-home gigabit broadband in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Drogheda and Dundalk. It plans to expand to several more location in the next six to twelve months. The company is the latest addition to SIRO’s family of retail partners.

Magnet Networks operates the country’s biggest connectivity network, while SIRO’s gigabit connectivity is three times faster than the best service available in Dublin (350Mb/s) and 10 times more powerful than the fastest average Internet speed in Ireland.

“Our partnership with Magnet Networks is the latest example of how SIRO is transforming the broadband experience in Ireland,” said John Keaney, CEO, SIRO. “We have built a 100% fibre optic network covering 250,000 premises in 45 towns across Ireland and we already have more than 45,000 domestic customers who are enjoying the best broadband experience in the country.”

According to Keaney, SIRO is “giving Magnet Networks the firepower to offer gigabit connectivity to their business and enterprise customers”.

“This partnership allows Magnet Networks to extend the reach of what is already Ireland’s largest connectivity network,” said Magnet Networks managing director, Stephen Brewer. “The challenge in Ireland is to make pure fibre broadband available to as many businesses as possible, to enable them to do more with their business, and this where SIRO and Magnet Networks can make a difference.”

TechCentral Reporters