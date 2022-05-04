Magnet+ appoints Robert Henderson as head of design solutions and pre-sales New hire brings brings a wealth of international experience Trade

Ireland’s largest independent connectivity network Magnet+ has appointed Robert Henderson as head of solutions and pre-sales.

With more than 20 years’ experience as an accomplished technology professional, Henderson has held senior roles leading business transformation, strategic technology, and innovation programmes in organisations across a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, telecoms, retail and more recently in hospitality.

Key aspects of his previous roles with the Doyle Collection and the CCD involved developing IT policies, cyber security strategies, risk assessment and leading projects in data protection and GDPR. Henderson is a graduate of the National College of Ireland and holds a professional diploma from the IMI in Digital Leadership.

As a result, Henderson brings a wealth of knowledge to the Magnet+ team in areas such as business development, network infrastructure, financial and technical policies and procedures as well as an understanding of the strategies required to support design solutions. His experience of supporting customers in the EMEA and USA adds a layer of international expertise that will further strengthen the Magnet+ team.

Magnet+ offers a full suite of telecommunications solutions including dedicated connectivity, telecommunications, Wi-Fi and cyber security as well as cloud services. By combining network-neutrality with world-class technical knowledge, Magnet+ can devise integrated telecommunications solutions utilising its fibre, wireless, 4G and 5G infrastructure to meet the exact needs of each client, ensuring outstanding connectivity that no other provider in Ireland is capable of delivering.

