Magnet acquires IT Group

Deal creates first 'one-stop shop for connectivity and digital transformation'

Magnet Networks has acquired network specialists IT Group for an undisclosed sum.

IT Group, which had a turnover of €2 million in 2018, specialises in digital transformation through integrating solutions into open managed services.

“In a rapidly changing market, companies want to take advantage of better connectivity and deploy managed services without disruption,” said Magnet Networks managing director for Ireland Stephen Brewer.

“With the addition of IT Group’s trusted expertise, we will now become the one-stop shop for both connectivity and digital transformation for businesses across Ireland.”

While more than 90% of IT Group’s business is ‘white labelled’, it has designed and implemented system integration solutions for some of Ireland’s biggest companies. Their key specialities are Wi-Fi networking, infrastructure connectivity, digital communications and security.

“This deal allows Magnet Networks to significantly enhance our capabilities and offerings both locally and globally,” said Magnet Networks Group CEO Mark Kellett.

“With the addition of this trusted brand, we can now provide the digital transformation architecture for our client companies as well as deploying the connectivity.”

TechCentral Reporters