Magic Keyboard rumoured to be coming to 13″ MacBook Pro in 2020

When Apple unveiled the new 16″ MacBook Pro with its new Magic Keyboard last week, the company did not mention if or when the keyboard would make its way to other Mac laptops. However, according to a report from DigiTimes, the Magic Keyboard could be coming to the 13″ MacBook Pro soon.

DigiTimes reports that a new 13″ MacBook Pro will be available in the first half of 2020. It’ll be equipped with a Magic Keyboard, which uses a scissor-based mechanism similar to that found in the Magic Keyboard for the iMac. The report does not say if the 13″ model will also get dedicated Escape and Touch ID keys, or the inverted-T arrow key layout, but they probably will.

DigiTimes has a spotty record when it comes to the reliability of its reports. But considering how Apple likes to have some consistency with features within its product lines, the implementation of the Magic Keyboard in the 13″ MacBook Pro isn’t a matter of if it’ll happen, but when. The current 13″ MacBook Pro was introduced in May 2019, so an update in the first half of 2020 seems realistic.

The DigiTimes report also states that the screen size of the 13″ MacBook Pro will remain the same size. At the media event for the 16″ MacBook Pro, Apple said that the changes to the laptop were based on user feedback and demand. If Apple did the same research for the 13″ model, it’s possible that a larger screen on the 13″ model was not a priority for users – if you want a bigger screen, get the next model up.

IDG News Service