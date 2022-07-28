Macmarts enters Irish market with enterprise cloud applications Forty jobs for Limerick over the next three years Trade

Macmarts to create 40 new jobs in Limerick over the next three years following the enterprise cloud applications provider’s launch in the Irish and European markets.

Macmarts recently moved into a new 12,000 sq ft office space at the National Technology Park in Limerick. The company is to begin the process of building a team that will deliver its services in Ireland and beyond. New positions will cover a range of roles including product management, software engineering, sales, marketing and customer success.

Its core product, SpendBooks is used by procurement, finance, engineering, and project management teams to track and control spending in real-time. The company is also launching ProjectBooks, a cloud-based project resource management application empowering teams in manufacturing organisations to manage project resources and control project spending.

ProjectBooks is the only project resource management software built specifically for manufacturing organisations to deliver projects on time and on budget with real time visibility of all project spend and resources.

Macmarts’ unified cloud-based SaaS software system products are currently in operation within leading multinational companies in the healthcare industry. The software is suited to manufacturing companies in heavily regulated industries such as healthcare, pharma, medtech and food, to control their spend. The system has the ability to reclaim up to 75% of resource time spent on procurement-related activities.

As Macmarts expands its reach into new markets, the business is also expanding its team. Keith Doran has been appointed chief technology officer of Macmarts. Doran has over 25 years of experience in delivering enterprise software across a broad range of sectors.

“Companies in heavily regulated industries can now use our technology to lessen the time that goes into managing multimillion-euro budgets,” said Tony Frawley, Macmarts. “Our software is a game changer, and we believe will become the go-to solution for teams across the world as they seek to control their budgets in real time.

“As businesses navigate industry 4.0, companies must have the resources available to survive and thrive. The Macmarts system enables these companies on their digital transformation journey to focus on real inputs and outputs such as resource efficiency, cost-saving, connectivity, and data analysis.”

TechCentral Reporters

