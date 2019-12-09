Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR orders to begin on 10 December

Delivery date on desktop monster still a mystery

You’ll finally be able to order the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on Tuesday, December 10, according to a ‘save the date’ e-mail and notice Apple uploaded to its website.

Apple has yet to say when the Mac Pro will actually ship.

Pricing for the Mac Pro starts at $6,000, but you can expect to pay a lot more than that if you stuff everything you can inside it – although, so far Apple hasn’t provided pricing for customized models. We likely won’t see those prices until the 10th.

And that’s not even counting the Pro Display XDR, which costs $5,000 and comes with an optional $1,000 stand. (Fortunately, Apple is also offering the option of buying a $200 VESA mount.) On the realistic low end, you’re already looking at $12,000.

The entry-level Mac Pro comes with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32Gb of RAM, and a laughably tiny 256Gb SSD. If you have the cash – or, more likely, your company does – you can stuff it with as many as four GPUs along with a whopping 1.5Tb of RAM.

As for the 32″ Pro Display XDR, it does much to justify its price with a Retina display resolution of 6016×3384, 1,000 sustained nits of brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With that $1,000 stand, you can also adjust the Pro Display XDR’s height and tilt. And if that still isn’t expensive enough for you, you can spend an extra $1,000 for a ‘nano texture’ matte coating that lowers reflectivity and glare.

It’s upgradeable, attractive, and powerful – and it’s a symbol that Apple hasn’t forgotten its roots.

IDG News Service