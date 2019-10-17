Logicalis becomes first partner in Ireland to achieve Check Point cloud security specialisation

Logicalis Ireland has become the first partner in Ireland to achieve the CloudGuard Elite specialisation from Check Point Software Technologies.

This CloudGuard specialisation has enabled Logicalis to expand its irish cloud security customer base, which has seen significant uptake in the retail, manufacturing, online financial services and legal sectors.

As a significant element of Logicalis’ Secure Cloud Adoption framework, these solutions will be implemented by the organisation to protect customers’ IAAS, SAAS, PAAS and data against the latest generation of cyber-attacks, ransomware and malware – whether they are using private, public or multi-cloud infrastructure.

Ross O’Donovan, information security practice lead, Logicalis, said: “This new cybersecurity specialisation provides us with the opportunity to continue to deliver real value in the Irish market and differentiates us from our competitors. As well as generating significant revenue, the achievement has enabled us to rapidly grow our customer base in this area.

“As the first partner in Ireland to be awarded this specialisation and with our vast experience of these technologies, we see this as a real opportunity not only to support our current customers but also attract new ones. Cloud security is a major area at the moment and our partnership with Check Point allows us to address the challenges it brings and also help companies digitally transform.”

Hugh McGauran, country manager for Ireland, Check Point, said: “Working with the right people is crucial in any industry and our partners are as much part of the team as our employees. Together, we are providing tailored cybersecurity solutions to help safeguard company systems, protect valuable data and support business growth.”

TechCentral Reporters