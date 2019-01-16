Logicalis becomes Cisco golden globe certified

Service provider becomes only sixth partner to attain certification

Logicalis has become one of only six Cisco partners in the world to achieve golden globe certification this highest level of certification. The award acknowledges the company’s end-to-end approach to solutions, services and support, as well as its highly skilled team and full commitment to adding value to its clients through innovation.

Andrew Baird, managing director, Logicalis Ireland, said: “Logicalis’ partnership with Cisco has been in existence for more than 20 years and this highly-regarded certification will enable us to double our revenues in the short-term and build a significant share in the Cisco business in Ireland over the next three years.

“Initially, it will facilitate the launch of our Cisco Maintenance Offering (Partner Support Service), delivered as part of Logicalis’ Common Services Platform. This ensures consistent service management practices with regional shared services delivery, based on standard core ITIL processes. Other Cisco cloud-based services will soon follow in line with our hybrid IT focus.”

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

TechCentral Reporters