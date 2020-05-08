Lighting up hope with live music

Pandemic anxieties soothed by the arts Print Print Life

In association with Huawei

The world has been suffering under Covid-19 for some months now. Nearly half of people in Britain developed anxiety as the country’s lockdown began. Businesses are shutting doors, and the performing arts and live events have been greatly impacted.

In caring for these anxieties, art may be the key to light up our hope and release us from the stresses. According to researchers, art has the power to unite and connect in times of crisis. This is especially so with music, which always brings people together, just as we have seen songs helping neighbours in Italy.

Live art events from Blue Note Milano make the digital switch, with the support of Huawei

Arts around the world are also adapting to shutdowns by swapping physical performance spaces for virtual ones. The iconic jazz venue in Italy, Blue Note Milano, accomplished this over recent months, reinventing itself by transforming and transferring everything into the digital world, with the support of Huawei Video streaming platform. The company is now about to test a new way to engage with its audience all over Europe.

“A virus doesn’t have borders and neither does the art. All we can do is continue to help minimise the impact of the virus on us, both physically and psychologically, in the best way we know how – by leveraging technology,” Kevin Liu, Huawei Technologies

(Image: Huawei)

In Italy and other 11 countries, Blue Note Milano, in collaboration with Huawei and JVC, announced a series of live streaming charity concerts together with the opportunity to donate to the Italian Red Cross to face the Covid-19 emergency. The project gives a clear sign of vitality and conveys a mood of optimism towards the future.

“We have rediscovered the long-forgotten values of tenacity and perseverance that are leading this battle, and the solidarity from all over the world that allowed us to enhance our services,” said Francesco Rocca, Italian Red Cross, echoing one of Huawei’s core values.

Through technology, Huawei makes its contribution to support users, and will continue to fight, physically and psychologically, against the virus with European partners

The pandemic has greatly changed individual consumer behaviour. To stay customer centric is Huawei’s goal, and now it is especially important for us to do everything possible to make a contribution. Huawei must react and adapt to the new demands.

The live streaming concerts gather music and technology to present a show dedicated to art, sharing and charity, proving how important the role of technology is nowadays. With the video platform, Huawei brings an innovative live music experience to its users, making it possible for them to experience the emotions of a live concert from home, to help cope at this difficult time.

Huawei has maintained a strong presence in Europe for over 20 years and is honoured to share an important role in contributing whatever it can to help with technology. We firmly stand by our European partners and will support them by any means to win the fight against this virus.

A virus doesn’t have borders and neither does the art. All we can do is continue to help minimise the impact of the virus on us, both physically and psychologically, in the best way we know how – by leveraging technology.

Kevin Liu is president of Public Affairs and Communications Department, Western Europe, for Huawei Technologies