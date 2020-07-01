KudosHealth begins crowdfinding campaign for healthcare worker app

Start-ups seeks €100,000 to provide frontline health care workers with health and wellbeing benefits Print Print Life

KudosHealth has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money to fund the project. The start-up has estimated costs of €100,000 to provide the service at cost price for around 100,000 health care workers.

Established in Sligo in 2017, KudosHealth’s online engagement tool allows companies to reward staff for their healthy activity. The digital health platform, which is accessed through the KudosHealth app, was designed to incentivise and motivate employees to track, manage and improve their own health in the areas of physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness and sleep. Participants can also receive perks and discounts from local businesses for tracking and improving their health.

KudosHealth licences its platform to large corporate employers so they can provide health and wellbeing benefits to their employees.

advertisement





Declan Trumble, CEO, KudosHealth, said he got the idea to provide the service to healthcare workers for free when listening to President Michael D. Higgins speak about frontline workers’ pay on The Late Late Show in May.

“Our doctors and nurses have some of the most physically and psychologically demanding roles in the community yet typically don’t get the same employee health and wellbeing benefits as many in the private sector get from their large corporate employers,” said Trumble.

“Due to shift work and long working hours, it is often difficult for healthcare staff – who are under even more pressure and stress since the arrival of Covid-19 – to find time needed to look after their own health and participate in workplace health initiatives that can often be time and location dependent. It’s at times like this during a global pandemic we realise the resilience and courage that these frontline healthcare workers have, just to come to work and do their jobs and that’s why we wanted to help.

“We wanted to provide them with something that would be worthwhile and last long after Covid-19 has been eradicated. However, as a start-up we just do not have the financial resources to provide new software and continuous support to manage such a large initiative for free, so we opted to run a GoFundMe campaign.”

Trumble added that the campaign is a way for both the general public and the business community to show their appreciation for frontline workers.

To donate, visit KudosHealth GoFundMe.

TechCentral Reporters