Konversational, Ergo strike deal for Irish and European markets Partnership valued at €2m Trade

Konversational, an Irish ServiceNow technology consultancy firm specialising in customer workflow technologies, has signed a deal with Ergo worth a reported €2 million.

In the first Irish and European deal of its kind, Konversational will provide Ergo with ServiceNow’s customer workflow solution Technology Provider Service Management (TPSM).

The new technology will enable a seamless connection between Ergo customer care and client services operations with their customers. It will deliver an enhanced experience by providing AI powered self-service functions, proactive care through self-service alerts and faster resolution of issues. Ergo will have a distinct advantage in the marketplace as a ServiceNow provider capable of providing existing ServiceNow customers with this type of unique system integration.

advertisement





Founded in 1993, Ergo is a highly acquisitive company, with over 550 IT professionals with offices in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and North America and an annual turnover in excess of €150 million. The deployment of TPSM forms part of a digital transformation programme and is part of ambitious market expansion plans for the managed IT services provider.

John Gilleran, Director, Konversational, said: “Our partnership with Ergo marks an exciting new step in the journey of Konversational. Working in partnership with Ergo, Konversational will focus on accelerating the standard and quality of Ergo’s new customer workflow system as part of the organisation’s overall innovation strategy.

“As Ergo continues to grow so does the demand to continue to innovate to ensure customer service excellence at every interaction. Customer expectations are increasing, and companies must respond. Customers want a seamless, effortless experience where they have more control and visibility over their services. TPSM will bring Ergo’s customer care and operations teams together to meet this demand and provide Ergo with powerful service and product advantage in a hugely competitive global market.”

John Clancy, MD, managed services, Ergo, said: “This partnership with Konversational and ServiceNow represents our investment in the enterprise managed services market and is pivotal for Ergo as we evolve our managed services to suit our current and future clients’ needs. What this technology offers will radically change the way we work and how we service our clients going forward to maintain our position as a leading service management partner in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?