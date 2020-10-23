Kearys Motor Group sees virtual car sales rise, as dealerships shut doors

With one in four customers buying cars virtually right now, Kearys Motor Group said it has already seen demand for its ‘deal & deliver’ service rise since the announcement of the second nationwide lockdown.

Launched in May 2020 in response to Covid-19 restrictions, the service allows customers to engage in a virtual appointment with a Kearys salesperson via video chat, pay for a deposit online, get finance approval, sign documents, and even arrange a contactless seven-day home test drive, from the comfort of their own home. Cars can be delivered to customers in as little as 72 hours.

To date, Irish consumers have purchased over 1,000 new and used cars using the service. The most popular cars purchased using ‘Deal & Deliver’ include: Renault Clio (2019), Nissan Micra (2019), Hyundai Tucson (2017), BMW 330E (2017) and Kia Sportage (2017).

Kearys had begun its virtual car sales journey prior to Covid-19, though the process was accelerated due to the mandatory closure of its showroom.

“As more customers browse our stock and apply for finance online, we can now provide an end-to-end automotive buying experience for them,” said Brendan Keary, director, Kearys Motor Group and managing director, CarStore in Dublin and Cork.”

TechCentral Reporters