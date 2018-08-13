Joe Gibbs named Lero general manager

Business development manager takes over from retiring Brendan O'Malley

Lero business development manager Joe Gibbs has been appointed general manager of the software research centre. He replaces Brendan O’Malley who will assist in the transition before retiring.

Tipperary born Gibbs joined Lero in 2015 having worked in a variety of technical and commercial management roles in the private sector, mainly in software and product development for the electronics industry.

In addition to leading global R&D teams for automotive multinationals in Ireland, Holland, Germany and the US, Gibbs worked in commercial and business development roles in both small and large companies. He is a specialist in the opportunities and challenges that connected and autonomous vehicles offer for Ireland.

A computer engineering graduate of UL, Gibbs holds an MSc in technology management from Smurfit Business School, UCD.

Lero – which is funded by Science Foundation Ireland and private sector partners – combines the best in Irish software talent by bringing together researchers from Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Tralee, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin and University of Limerick.

TechCentral Reporters