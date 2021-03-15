IT recycling company AMI rebrands to Vyta

Secure IT recycling company, AMI, will create 60 new jobs across Ireland and Northern Ireland as it rebrands to Vyta.

A play on the word ‘vital’, the rebranding will accelerate Vyta’s progress and help it to achieve a revenue target of €10 million by end of 2021. The company forecasts subsequent growth to €14 million by 2023.

New hires will be shared across its Dublin and Belfast offices and will work in marketing and sales, finance, engineering, operations and logistics, customer service and human resources. Of the 60 new roles, 40 will be employed in engineering and operations. When the expansion has completed by 2024, Vyta expects to employ 150 people.

Shareholders are investing €3 million in the business in areas including operations, marketing and training to ensure that Vyta has the resources needed to deliver on this ambitious growth plan.

Vyta is also planning an ‘organic expansion’ with the opening of a new e-commerce sales warehouse in Ireland that will help its retail arm, RefreshedByUs to propel online sales of high quality refurbished laptops and PCs.

Vyta is investing in its IT deployment service capability, whereby it enables customers to rollout IT equipment in large volume to often dispersed workforces and locations. This service also caters to the needs of organisations that are relocating and need a fully managed logistics and installation services.

Philip McMichael, CEO, Vyta, said: “The criticality of our service is evidenced by the growth we achieved through the pandemic. We are very excited to reveal our thought-provoking new brand, which highlights this vital nature of our service and allows us to build on it for the future. We believe that it will provide significant impetus to our ambitious growth plans.

“The demand for our business is driven by three critical business drivers: security, compliance and sustainability. We have built the most secure IT recycling service across the island of Ireland to enable organisations to cleanse their old laptops, desktops and hard drives and ensure that no sensitive customer or business information remains.

“Our sustainability is evidenced by the fact that we are the market leading Irish IT recycling company, not only providing an ultra secure disposal service, but also where possible reselling second-hand IT equipment to extend their lives and improve the green credentials of the IT industry and our customers. We are ultra-conscious of the environment we live in and enjoy our role as a partner to organisations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.”

