Is your hybrid workforce flexible and secure?

In association with Damovo

The workplace of the future is already becoming a reality, operating as a hybrid environment consisting of both office and remote workspaces. This environment offers a greater mix of virtual and face-to-face team collaboration, creating higher degrees of flexibility for both the organisation and its employees.

The success of a hybrid workplace model depends largely on the availability of secure access to the necessary resources at all times, and from any location. Resilient network infrastructures providing continuous, stable connectivity, coupled with cloud based unified communications applications will enable flexible and collaborative working regardless of where the employee is situated. In addition to the technical requirements, it is also vital that a corporate culture is established in which flexible working is firmly anchored as a guiding principle.

Companies that continue to develop their work models and consistently move toward a secure hybrid workforce approach create significant competitive advantage for themselves – not only in the marketplace, but also in attracting and retaining the top talent/right skills.

With this in mind, market research and analyst firm IDC has created an assessment and analysis tool for Damovo that measures the maturity levels of current hybrid workplace models. The Secure Hybrid Workforce survey is suitable for medium-sized and large companies that have adapted their working models in the wake of the pandemic and now want to further shape and sustainably anchor them for the future.

End-to-end security strategies as a success factor for hybrid work models

The tool includes targeted, IT-oriented questions around three main topic areas: protection, flexibility and hybrid workplace. The focus in particular is on security strategies already in place, and their implementation.

“The measures that ensure continuous, secure access to the necessary resources regardless of location are crucial to the success of hybrid workplace models,” says John McCabe, managing director, Damovo Ireland. “During this assessment particular emphasis is placed on topics such as endpoint security, identity & access management, cloud and SaaS delivery models, as well as the overall employee experience.”

Upon completion of the assessment the respondent will receive a personalised report that evaluates the maturity level of their company’s hybrid working environment. Recommendations for future actions and next steps are also provided that will help organisations to further evolve their modern working environment securely and sustainably.

McCabe concludes: “This tool from IDC enables companies to easily put their current hybrid working environment to the test. The results will show their current situation, and where the potential exists to further successfully transform their digital workplace to meet the needs of the hybrid workforce model.”

To access the tool, click here.