Irish Research Council opens employment-based postgraduate programme

Initiative supports 'employer-ready' projects to PhD level

The Irish Research Council has opened applications for its Employment-Based Postgraduate Programme (EBP), providing researchers with an opportunity to master’s or PhD level, while acquiring workplace experience and skills. The value of each research award is up to €96,000.

Participants on the programme are primarily based with their employment partner, while also benefitting from research supervision in their host higher education institution. When applying for funding under the EBP programme, researchers link up with potential employment partners and academic supervisors as part of the application process.

Peter Brown, Director of the Irish Research Council, said: “This programme provides early-career researchers with an opportunity to gain ‘real-world’ insights into the sectors on which they are carrying out research. EBP scholars typically go on to develop successful careers in industry and other sectors, applying the high-level knowledge and skills that they have acquired under the programme.

“The Council’s enterprise and employer programmes are a key strand of our work, recognising the need for early-career researchers to be ‘industry and employer-ready’, and particularly given the need for Ireland to be globally competitive in an era of increasing technological change and innovation.”

The deadline for applications is 28 February 2019. For more information visit http://research.ie/funding/ebp/

TechCentral Reporters

