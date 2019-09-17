Irish quantum computing project wins at European Young Scientist competition

Winner of the 2019 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Adam Kelly has taken home the top prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in Bulgaria for his project Optimising The Simulation of General Quantum Circuits.

The four second prizes and four third prizes were awarded to projects from Georgia, Spain, Finland, South Korea, Switzerland, Belarus, Austria and Poland.



Kelly, from Co. Dublin, took home the top prize accolade at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January 2019 with a project that developed a tool to select the optimum algorithm for the simulation of particular quantum circuits, which may inform the development of a practical quantum computer.

The winners at this year’s European Union Contest were among 155 young scientists aged between 14 to 20 from 39 countries who competed at the contest in Sofia, Bulgaria. The winners shared a total of €57,500 in prize money, as well as other prizes such as science trips.

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Cahalane said: “Initiatives like the BTYSTE and the EUCYS are vital in raising awareness of STEM amongst young people. As the longest running science fair in Europe, the BTYSTE has always provided a platform for students to research, discover and develop critical thinking skills outside of the classroom. It also helps students build their confidence and make long-lasting friendships.”



The EUCYS is an initiative of the European Commission under the Science and Society programme. It is the annual showcase of the best of European student scientific achievement.

The 100 projects presented at the EUCYS in Sofia this year covered a broad spectrum of scientific areas, including biology, physics, chemistry, computing, social sciences, environment, mathematics, materials, engineering and medicine.



TechCentral Reporters