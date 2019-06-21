Ireland’s top analytics and AI teams celebrated at industry awards

AIB, Microsoft and Pfizer also among the winners Print Print Life

Specialisterne, a company that recruits and supports talented people on the autistic spectrum, has won the award for best diversity in analytics at this year’s Analytics Institute National Fellowship and Industry Awards held at the Westin Hotel today.

Other winners from the night included AIB, Microsoft, eir and Pfizer. Accenture’s Women in Data Science project won a special award.

As one of Ireland’s fastest-growing sectors, data analytics generates over €38 billion in total exports alone.

According to PwC report published this week in conjunction with the Analytics Institute, 16% of Ireland’s top executives say AI will create jobs in their organisations this year.

Lorcan Malone, chief executive of the Analytics Institute, said: “It is an exciting and fast-moving sector. Ireland is well positioned to take advantage of this growth. We have great talent and brilliant companies here. But we have to move fast to bring new products and services to global markets. We cannot afford to be left behind.”

Fergal Collins, chief executive of the Aon Centre for Innovation & Analytics, the event’s main sponsor, said: “We are living in an increasingly complex and volatile world, where the need for analytics professionals to use data wisely to guide the decision makers of global and domestic enterprises and governments, has never been greater.”

TechCentral Reporters