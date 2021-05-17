Ireland’s first RPA school opens for class

Enterprise automation software company UiPath, Limerick and Clare Education & Training Board and ABP School of Automation have opened Ireland’s first school of automation.

The pilot project will see 30 students undertake an 18-month traineeship offered by Limerick and Clare Education & Training Board. Unlike other software, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development does not require coding expertise because it uses low-code platforms, in which a user operates an intuitive interface to automate processes rather than working within complex coding languages.

According to a report commissioned by UiPath from Forrester Consulting in June 2020, in which nearly half (48%) of businesses said they would increase investment in RPA in the next year. Companies are rapidly adopting software robots to improve workflows and create better employee and customer experiences. In Ireland, UiPath enterprise automation is used extensively in the HSE and Mater Hospital in Dublin.

“The school will create a new generation of RPA developers with vocational and life skills that are highly sought after,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of ABP School of Automation. “Automation is going to change the way we work forever, for the better, and we need people with the expertise to support that. We’re excited to open new possibilities for workers in Ireland in partnership with UiPath.”

“We’re supporting the launch of the School of Automation in Ireland to help fill a genuine need for democratising the skills of the future of work. This is a unique, growing initiative to train and upskill students to create software robots that are becoming ubiquitous in the workplace,” said Mark O’Connor, public sector director, Ireland at UiPath. “UiPath is committed to providing greater access to automation technology that is fundamentally shifting how innovation occurs. This initiative empowers Ireland’s workforce to compete in the global technology sector.”

Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: “This traineeship is responding to changes in the way we work, learn and do business and will prepare employees for the future as the world of work is transformed by megatrends such as globalisation and digitalisation.”

The pilot is open to anyone 16 older and those on social welfare. Learners can apply for a foundation course by visiting learningandskills.ie/rpa/.

Anyone can also access free RPA training online via the UiPath Academy.

TechCentral Reporters