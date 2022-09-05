iPhone 14: What we expect to see at Apple’s Far Out event Four new iPhone models expected this week but sadly none of them will be a Mini Life

While the weather still might be warm enough to class as summer, the arrival of September is usually time to switch to an autumn wardrobe and prepare for the launch of a new iPhone.

Number ’14’ is expected to be unveiled at the tech giant’s Far Out event which is taking place at 6pm on Wednesday. The launch will be virtual only and streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel.

Despite global shortages for semiconductors and a looming cost of living crisis, there is thought to be not one, not two, not three, but four new models of iPhone 14 coming our way on Wednesday. This will include further looks at iOS 16, new Apple Watches and possibly more details on the company’s rumoured hardware subscription service.

iPhone 14: Names, sizes, chips and notches

The predicted four new handsets are set to be divided into two distinct lines: the standard iPhone 14 and a larger model which is thought to be either iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. And then premium options, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The standard 14 will likely have a 6.1″ display while the Max or Plus model will be a sub-€1,000 handset with a 6.7″ screen. These sizes are also thought to be the same for the premium devices, with 6.1″ and 6.7″ for the Pro and Pro Max respectively. Sadly it means there will again be no iPhone Mini, or a larger ‘Ultra’ type model if these reports are correct.

The Pro and Pro Max models will likely be loaded with the newest features; the standard is thought to come with last year’s A14 Bionic chipset. An A16 processor could well debut in the Pro and Max, along with an ‘always-on’ display, new lock screen widgets and potentially a hole-punch selfie camera at the top of the display. However, the demise of the iPhone’s infamous notch is predicted every year so it could just be wishful thinking.

iPhone 14: Subscription service

The arrival of a new iPhone might also herald Apple’s reported plans for a subscription service. The aim of this is simply to make even more money by offering another way for its customers to get their hands on the latest models as they are released.

It essentially works like a lease where users pay for the device monthly and have the choice to then upgrade what they have when the next version comes out. So if the subscription model becomes available with the iPhone 14, users can, in theory, trade it in for the iPhone 15 (if that’s its name) a year, or so, later.

The subscription service may not be ready for Wednesday, but the Far Out tagline does suggest something extra is being prepped for the show. It could well be camera upgrades, such as a telephoto lens, for instance, which would be a welcome addition to the iPhone 14.

