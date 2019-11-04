IoT growth will drive enterprise IT architecture change

Volume and data demands will drive AI usage and edge infrastructure Print Print Pro

According to estimates by the analyst firm Gartner, there will be some 5.8 billion Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints in operation by the 2020, up from 4.8 billion in 2019.

This growth will be driven by the utilities, government and building automation verticals, but automotive and healthcare are also expected to make significant increases.

Within this growth, architecture changes to IT are expected to cope not only with the growing estate, but also the volume of data generated and the emerging security needs.

The analyst outlet AnalyticsInsight.net argues that integration of blockchain technologies into IoT frameworks is fundamental to supporting security and transactionality, particularly in logistics and transportation. It is estimated that 20% of gadgets are already utilising some sort of blockchain-based solution. Spending in the industrial (IIoT) and IoT blockchain sphere is foreseen to develop from $174 million (€156 million) today to $573 million (€513 million) till 2023.

Another significant architectural change is an evolution of edge computing to facilitate IoT and IIoT growth and development.

Edge computing has been on the rise in recent years, but the growing scope of IoT technology will make this move even more pronounced, argues Technative.io. Two factors are leading this change: powerful edge devices in various form factors are becoming more affordable, and centralised infrastructure is becoming more stressed.

Edge computing also makes on-device artificial intelligence (AI) a realistic proposition, according to Technative.io, as it allows companies to leverage real time data sets instead of having to sift through terabytes of data in a centralised cloud in real time. Over the coming years and perhaps decades, it is likely that tech will shift to a balance between the cloud and more distributed, edge-powered devices.

With the expansion of AI, new opportunities are opened for the data from IoT, reports Gartner. CIOs should plan to exploit AI in their IoT procedures, the analyst advises. A veritable ocean of data when combined with AI, provides an opportunity for greater impact from insights, by enabling organisations to assume responsibility for an untidy and different data scenario and by moving a portion of the business process computing to the edge.

TechFire, in association with Three, will examine the issues around IoT development and integration at its next event in Dublin on Wednesday 6 November from 08:00.

Exploring how IoT can extend reach, provide insights and drive efficiencies when carefully integrated with existing architectures, the event will leverage Three’s Arranmore project, with a customer experience interview with Alan O’Brien, director of Global Technology Services, Glanbia.

Managing Glanbia’s enterprise wide IT infrastructure, data centres, global networks and application development underpinning its global mission critical systems and technology platforms, O’Brien will talk about how the company developed its early IoT systems, from fleet sensors to production plant, as well as future plans.

This is a free event, but registration is required.

See techfire.ie

TechCentral Reporters