Intuity acquires Office Technology

Purchase brings together more than 50 managed service experience

Intuity Technologies has acquired of Dublin-based managed print services company Office Technology Ltd. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Office Technology brand and management team will remain in place.

The combined entity will support and partner over 2,000 customers all over Ireland, the UK and the USA. The group turnover last year was in excess of €7 million and the company plans to double the size of the business within the next three years.

“Together, Intuity and Office Technology represent a competitive advantage which will hugely benefit our customers. By delivering secure solutions across all of their business IT needs, we will provide greater choice and growth opportunities for them,” said Gerard Cox, CEO, Intuity Technologies.

“At Intuity, our team are at the core of what we do, and people development will be a large part of this growth and expansion plan. This development takes Intuity one step closer to fulfilling its ambition of becoming the largest and best managed IT provider in Ireland while further building on our international expansion.”

With offices in Galway, Dublin and Carrick on Shannon, Intuity Technologies has been delivering managed IT solutions across Ireland for almost 50 years. The company has developed a strong heritage within the highly regulated Credit Union Sector over the past 30 years.

Office Technology Limited has been delivering services for more than 25 years, working with businesses of all sizes in all sectors throughout Ireland with strong roots in the Dublin region.

Pat Duffy, director, Office Technology, said: “We are delighted to be joining Intuity. With shared visions and ambitions, we look forward to continuing to deliver the same high standard of service with the added value of increased IT services and solutions for the modern workplace.”

TechCentral Reporters