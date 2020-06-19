Intuit’s QuickBooks launches in Ireland for SMEs, accounting pros

Fintech firm identifies cashflow, alte payments as major worries for SMEs Print Print Trade

Intuit has launched the world’s largest small business platform, QuickBooks, in Ireland.

The platform, which boasts 7 million customers globally, was launched at a virtual event involving over 150 accountancy professionals across Ireland.

Two QuickBooks products designed to help accounting professionals and Irish small and medium businesses (SMEs) were also unveiled at the event.

“SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy and there has never been a more important time to back them on their road to recovery and resilience,” said Jolawn Victor, director emerging markets at Intuit QuickBooks International.

“We’ve worked closely with accountants and SMEs to understand the challenges that Irish businesses face and I am delighted to launch these new products into the Irish market to help address some of the pain points they face when it comes to managing their finances.”

Also unveiled at the launch were findings of research into Irish SMEs as conducted by Intuit QuickBooks. It found that the top three financial management concerns for SMEs in Ireland are having cashflow data in first place;, followed by being able to predict cashflow with supporting insights, and getting paid for their work.

When it comes to managing their business finances, 69% of Irish SMEs said late payments are a considerable pain point. Its research also revealed that that 43% of Irish SMEs do not feel prepared for the impact Covid-19 is having on business.

TechCentral Reporters