International science photography competition returns to Ireland

Photographers of all skill levels invited to take part in Wiki Science competition Print Print Life

Wiki Science, an international science photography competition, has returned to Ireland. Designed to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research in Ireland, the competition will run until 15 December.

To take part, photographers of all skill levels can submit photos to Wikimedia Commons under one of the following categories; people in science, microscopy images, non-photographic media, image sets, wildlife and nature, and a general category. A special prize will be rewarded for an image depicting Women in STEM.

Entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges. Winners in each category will be announced early next month. Those selected will take part in the international competition.

Thanks to Wikimedia Commons, those in education or outreach can access a store of images taken by members of the public, all for free.

For more information, visit: www.wikimedia.ie.

TechCentral Reporters