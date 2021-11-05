International science photography competition returns to Ireland

Competition generates a bank of high-quality images and media that are free to use in education and outreach Print Print Life

International science photography competition Wiki Science comes to Ireland for the fourth time, now new categories to celebrate and show off Irish science.

Organised by Wikimedia Community Ireland, the competition aims to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research in Ireland by generating a bank of diverse and high-quality images and media taken by members of the public, scientists and researchers that are free to use in education and outreach.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to explore the eight categories and then upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons. The eight categories are people in science, microscopy images, non-photographic media, image sets, astronomy, a general category, and a special prize for an image depicting Women in STEM in the people in science category.

“The wide variety of categories means that there are eight prizes to be won here in Ireland,” said Rebecca O’Neill, Wikimedia Community Ireland. “Here in Ireland we feel strongly about the importance of recognising the role of women in STEM by awarding that special prize.”

Set to run from 1 November to 15 December, the winners will be selected by a panel of Irish judges and announced in January 2022 when they will be submitted to the international competition.

Previous winner Shaena Cohen said: “My photo ‘The Fire Within Her’ is a work of which I am very proud. I hope this photo can show and inspire young girls and women that there is fire inside us all and encourage them to see that science is an important part of life as it takes the world forward. It cares for the generations after us, our children and our grandchildren. It has brought us modern technology to record, cherish and share these moments today. It is the reason you’re reading this right now.”

For full details of the competition see www.wikimedia.ie

