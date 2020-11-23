Intellicom supercharges online collaboration by bringing direct call routing and integrated telephony to Microsoft Teams

Integration provides a common, secure workspace for all Print Print Pro

In association with Intellicom

Leading indigenous business telephony and contact centre provider, Intellicom, today announced the integration of its call routing, hosted telephony and contact centre platform, Intune with Microsoft Teams. This allows businesses of all sizes to enjoy improved online collaboration and cost-effective voice connectivity with preferential call rates, all through a single, secure communications platform.

Thanks to enterprise-class software integration, users can enjoy a consistent and familiar Microsoft Teams experience, use one app across mobile and desktop for all inbound and outbound calls and also benefit from more advanced telephony and contact centre functionality.

advertisement





Microsoft Teams is a very popular collaboration suite with over 75 million daily active users across the globe. It allows users to chat, meet, call and work virtually through a common workspace, building on Microsoft’s Office 365 service, which incorporates well-known business applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Commenting on the development, Neil Wisdom, managing director with Intellicom said: “Online collaboration has experienced a surge in growth in recent times. Businesses are increasingly dependent on it as a communications engine between staff and externally to customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

“As a Microsoft Partner, our integration with Microsoft Teams provides a common, secure workspace for all, which maximises productivity and minimises telecommunication costs.”

Intellicom’s ‘inflow for Teams’ offers the option of two integration methods.

Call plans

Using a standard multi-channel SIP trunk from Intellicom, customers can use their own MS Teams PBX deployment and avail of our direct call routing and breakout to VoIP and traditional PSTN, benefitting from significant reductions in outbound and high volume inbound call rates to and from all major destinations including local, national, international, mobile and even premium rate services.

Rates compare very favourably to those offered by Microsoft directly and call bundles are available.

Organisations can also retain their existing telephone numbers and as an in-country Comreg licensed full service carrier, Intellicom can assign new numbers locally, nationally or internationally as required.

Full telephony integration

As an existing hosted telephony customer, businesses can choose to perform full integration of their PBX system with Teams, using Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers, developed by Intellicom’s in-house software team.

As an existing MS Teams voice customer, business who need additional enterprise class features and reporting can choose to perform full integration with the more advanced Intellicom intune cloud telephony and contact centre platform. Our system uses Microsoft-certified Session Border Controller infrastructure, designed, implemented and supported by the Intellicom support team

This integration delivers enhanced telephony and call centre functionality across Intellicom’s unified communications platform. Features include PCI Compliant call recording, automatic call distribution, social media integration and advanced call reporting across the organisation.

“No matter what integration method they choose, organisations can protect their existing IT investment with Intellicom,” said Wisdom. “We supercharge online business collaboration in a way that delivers maximum benefit at minimum cost.”

Preferential reseller pricing

Intellicom also markets its hosted telephony platform and associated services through a network of resellers, many of whom offer Microsoft products and services, including Teams to their end customers. Preferential reseller pricing is available from Intellicom directly or through assigned distribution partners.

For more information, visit www.intellicom.io