Intel launches Virtual Mini Scientist programme

Programme goes online with a series of interactive resources for primary school students

Intel Ireland today launched an online version of the Mini Scientist programme.

Now in its 13th year, the Intel Mini Scientist is an initiative for primary school students from fourth to sixth class, supporting students to discover science in fun ways through project-based learning and exhibitions.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s programme has been revised to an online format. Intel have teamed up with Phil Smyth ‘The Scientist’ from RTE’s Home School Hub to create a series of videos accompanied by activity packs, which include lesson plans and work sheets containing additional information guides for students to use along with the video instructions. All of the material covered is curriculum linked and focuses on the topics of energy & forces; materials; living things; and environmental awareness & care.

The videos, which emphasise fun and discovery, introduce students to science at a basic level, highlighting that no matter who you are, you can get involved and take part in science. Additionally, students who may be more advanced or more experienced in the area of science will be able to enhance and develop their knowledge using everything they learn. The resources are suitable for the classroom or the home environment and schools can engage in the content at their own pace and introduce each topic at a time of their choosing.

Speaking about teaming up with Intel to deliver a virtual Mini Scientist programme this year, Smyth said: “Although this year is different, I’m delighted to see and be part of such a great programme. The Mini Scientist doesn’t presume that children or teachers have prior STEM knowledge or skills – it welcomes them with open arms to experience something new.”

The full virtual programme and the materials can be found on the Intel Mini Scientist website.

TechCentral Reporters