Insight's Prof Noel O'Connor on the national digital strategy

On this week’s show we have three new phones and a tablet from Samsung. We also unpack the national digital strategy with Prof Noel O’Connor, CEO of Insight, the Science Foundation Ireland centre for research for data analytics.

