Insight spin-out Stimul.ai to slash hospital waiting lists

Stimul.ai, a spin-out company from the Insight SFI Centre at University College Cork, has the potential to radically reduce hospital waiting list times.

The strategic clinical design tool was built to minimise hospital waiting lists. Using novel technology developed at SFI data research centre Insight, the SaaS-based solution supports hospital administrations in capacity planning decisions.

The innovation will support and guide hospitals on how to best allocate times that best match their patient category requirements, without the interruption to daily working practice. This is the first technology solution of its kind.

Founders of Stimul.ai include entrepreneur Naomh McElhatton and Insight director Prof Barry O’Sullivan.

Prof Noel O’Connor, CEO, Insight, said: “We are proud to add Stimul.ai to the growing network of Insight spin out companies. This is yet another example of successful collaboration between Science Foundation Ireland, the universities and industry to bring excellent research from concept to fruition. This is an important technology that has the potential to save lives, reduce suffering for patients and make our health services more efficient.”

“We are very proud at UCC to see Stimul.ai launch leveraging the excellent research of Prof O’Sullivan and his team into developing this fantastic solution, that will no doubt lead to improved patient care within our health services,” said Prof John F. Cryan, vice president for research & innovation at University College Cork.

Stimul.ai CEO Naomh McElhatton called on healthcare providers to incorporate the new technology into their systems. “We are currently engaged with a number of hospital departments throughout Ireland and UK. I encourage hospitals to contact me directly, so that we can identify new pilot sites to support the resolution of this growing crisis.”

