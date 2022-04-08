Inside the Laptop Lab with Colin Baker Twitter's new boss and a pandemic pivot for one Irish business Radio

This week Niall and Dusty ask what next for Twitter as Elon Musk becomes the social media’s biggest shareholder; Microsoft also has a report with some bad news for employers; and Colin Baker from Laptop Lab talks about how his business has changed since the pandemic and his Ukraine appeal.

For more on Laptop Lab’s Ukrainian appeal visit BackFromTheFuture.ie.