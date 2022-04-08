Colin Baker, Laptop Lab

Inside the Laptop Lab with Colin Baker

Twitter's new boss and a pandemic pivot for one Irish business
Radio
Colin Baker, Laptop Lab

8 April 2022

This week Niall and Dusty ask what next for Twitter as Elon Musk becomes the social media’s biggest shareholder; Microsoft also has a report with some bad news for employers; and Colin Baker from Laptop Lab talks about how his business has changed since the pandemic and his Ukraine appeal.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

For more on Laptop Lab’s Ukrainian appeal visit BackFromTheFuture.ie.

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑