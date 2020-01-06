Industry 4.0 and 5G

This week we have two great chats to kick off the new year. First, Debbie Power, Vodafone manager for IoT, talks about how 5G will change telecoms in 2020.

The second is with the inventor of the phrase ‘Industry 4.0’, Henrik von Scheel, who discusses how automation can free up employees to do better work smarter without the fear of losing their jobs.

