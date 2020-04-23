Individuals can now support local businesses via Facebook

The social media network recently moved its business training event online in support of SMEs Print Print Life

Facebook has expanded its personal fundraiser feature to allow individuals to raise funds for businesses affected by Covid-19.

While the feature was not previously available to businesses, the social media network has enabled individuals to start a personal fundraiser in support of local businesses given the challenges SMEs are facing.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen people on our platforms rallying around small businesses who may be struggling at this time,” said Ciaran Quilty, vice president of global business group at Facebook.

“We’ve listened to these individuals and the business community and that’s why we’re expanding our fundraising tool to enable individuals fundraise for their favourite local business. We think this a good way to help people help small businesses in our communities who need it most.”

Boost with Facebook returns

To further support small Irish businesses, Facebook Ireland recently moved its business training event ‘Boost with Facebook’ online.

The free webinar series will continue this Thursday, April 23 with a session entitled ‘Marketing on Mobile’. Attendees will receive a step by step guide to create and deliver an effective Facebook ad campaign. Experts will also provide insight into developing successful mobile advertising content and strategy.

Attracting more than 500 SMEs since it began, the webinar series is free to view on Boost With Facebook. Past webinars are also available. Businesses can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/

TechCentral Reporters