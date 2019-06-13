IMRO partners with Ice to expedite the payment of digital royalties to creators

Irish Music Rights Organisation will leverage Ice to enhance its online licensing capabilities Print Print Life

The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) has appointed licensing platform Ice to oversee its licensing and administration services.

Under the new arrangement, the IMRO will continue to perform its core function; the collection and distribution of royalties derived from the public performance of copyright works. The partnership will improve transparency and speed of payment for its members.

Ice’s services include copyright administration, licensing processing and licensing solutions. Since its launch in 2016, it has processed trillions of online music uses, and paid over €930 million back to rightsholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Sean Donegan, commercial director for media licensing, IMRO, said: “Partnering with Ice directly ensures that IMRO stays at the forefront of the growing digital marketplace at a crucial time.”

It will “expedite the payment of digital royalties to IMRO members, at the most competitive rates possible, thus shortening and simplifying the digital royalty chain. The use of Ice’s cutting-edge business intelligence tools will enhance IMROs online monitoring, providing additional insight into how often, on what platforms, and in which countries, consumers are enjoying an ever popular and growing IMRO repertoire”.

Ben McEwen, VP commercial, Ice, said the deal was “validation for the expertise and focus we have put into our licensing services, which are enabling our rights holders to access online income from a broader range of multi-territorial services and for a broader range of territories than ever before”.

TechCentral Reporters