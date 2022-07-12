Implementing a cyber security-first culture for the modern workplace Security awareness training programmes to be discussed at 28 July event Pro

The shift to the remote and hybrid workplace has presented new opportunities to hackers as they look to exploit weaknesses brought about by unfamiliar work practices, multiple and BYOD devices,and most importantly the busy day-to-day lives of our employees.

According to e-mail statistics the average person receives over one hundred e-mails per day, and with human error the cause of 85% of cyber security breaches you can see why e-mail is the number one threat vector (IBM).

Today, each team member plays a part in an organisation’s security. While everyone’s knowledge is not at the same level, some employees are at higher risk of breach than others. Therefore, companies must choose a security awareness training (SAT) programme that uses a data and role-based approach to deliver the training to those who need it the most.

“In our new hybrid working environments, our employees can be our strongest defence against damaging cyber-attacks,” said Nick Wilding, CIO at SafeTitan. “But we need new approaches to security education to enable that to happen. Ultimately, the success of an organisation’s human cyber risk management comes down to trust and culture. When it comes to security awareness training there are no silver bullets and no ‘one size fits all.’ It must be personal, timely and targeted, relevant, short, and engaging to help influence behaviours. Good security works around our people and their day-to-day responsibilities – not the other way around.”

CommSec’s technical director, John Killilea adds: “Over the past couple of years, some organisations tended to implement a security awareness educational programme just as a tick the box exercise. Now, because we are receiving more highly personalised malicious emails than ever, training needs to evolve with the times and become part of the organisation’s culture. If a culture can become cybersecurity-first in its awareness of outsider threats, meaning employees know the key differences between what is real and what is a scam, then the risk from attack will be significantly reduced.”

Join experts from CommSec and SafeTitan, on Thursday 28 July at 12pm, as they discuss how to implement a cyber security-first culture for the modern workplace.

