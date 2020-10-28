IE Domain Registry rebrands to ‘.IE’, launches €20,000 prize fund

Rebranding marks .ie manager’s 20-year anniversary Print Print Trade

The guardians of Ireland’s online .ie address, .IE, has launched a €20,000 prize fund for .ie domain holders to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The company has rebranded from IE Domain Registry to .IE to mark the milestone.

The €20,000 fund will be awarded to three .ie domain holders who enter the competition through the company’s new website before the 6 November closing date. There will three individual prizes; two worth €5,000, and one worth €10,000.

According to a statement from the company, the prize money could be used many ways to unlock new opportunities for the businesses, individuals or community groups who may win. For a business, the money could be used to enhance their online presence and upgrade or enable e-commerce functionality, which, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, has allowed many to continue to trade and in some cases, to grow, while bricks and mortar premises have been closed.

advertisement





For an individual, it could provide a welcome boost for anyone whose job may have been impacted in recent months as a result of Covid-19. It could be used to start a new venture or explore a new hobby.

For a community group, it could be invested in digital skills training, put towards the creation of a website or used to purchase technology or equipment for members.

In 20 years of managing Ireland’s country domain, .IE has led the advancement of Ireland’s internet ecosystem, working with businesses, communities, and people to educate, guide, and support them on their internet journey and to highlight the benefits of an online presence.

“20 years is a significant milestone for any company – but in Internet years, it is particularly significant,” said CEO of .IE, David Curtin. “In that time, we have witnessed major developments in the global internet landscape such as the proliferation of e-commerce, the birth of social media and the internet of things, to name but a few. Informed by those changes, we have worked closely with SMEs, industry partners, community groups and citizens to develop an Irish Internet ecosystem that is accessible and provides opportunity for all.

“We have witnessed the particular impact that the internet has had this year in keeping family and friends in touch, virtual offices open and traditionally bricks and mortar SMEs trading during Covid-19. We anticipate that as we enter into six weeks of Level Five restrictions, the Internet will play an even more important role for all, and we have witnessed many SMEs pivot online in recent weeks and months, adjusting their model and embracing the opportunity that e-commerce presents at this critical time.

“As people rush to buy online in the coming weeks and in the run up to Christmas, I would ask people to think Irish and where possible look to buy from .ie websites so we can all support local Irish businesses in these difficult times.

“As we move into our next chapter as a business, it only seemed right to mark the occasion with a change to our name, one that aligns with our purpose and ambition to empower people, communities and businesses across Ireland to thrive online.”

TechCentral Reporters