IDA announces 200 tech jobs across Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork

IDA Ireland has announced the creation of 206 jobs in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork across seven high growth companies from Europe and the US. The investments are supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors with a range of activities such as sales and marketing, software development and tech support.

According to a statement from the IDA, the companies creating the new jobs are:

Eliatra, an IT services and solutions company that is focused on big data, cloud services and security has announced that it has chosen Sligo to locate its new product development and European HQ. The company plans to employ 15 people over the next three years in areas such as product development, technical support, sales and marketing roles.

Hellios, the UK headquartered supplier information and risk management solution company today announced that it is establishing a software development centre in Dublin and will create 24 new developer roles.

Moz Inc, the leader in search engine optimisation technology, recently established a customer success team in Cork. The team is working out of the Glandore Office which overlooks the River Lee. Moz will create up to 10 jobs initially for customer support executives and account managers to support its continued expansion into the European market.

National Technologies, the US company that provides fibre optic and data centre installation services, recently announced the opening of its EMEA HQ in Park West, Dublin. This is National Technologies first international operations outside of the US and will see 52 high-quality roles created over the next three years.

Nulia, headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, has chosen Dublin as the location for its EMEA Headquarters to service its existing customers in the EMEA market and to grow its presence in the region. The company is currently ramping up its Dublin team, and plans to employ 40 or more people across sales, customer success, software engineering, data science, and operations.

ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, has announced the expansion of its full-service office in Dublin. The Dublin facility works closely with the company’s Los Angeles headquarters to address growing client demand for US-EU cross-border discovery solutions. ProSearch expects to create 45 new roles in Ireland over the next three years in IT and data centre operations, data privacy and security, forensics, and other e-discovery services related to data processing, project management, and advanced review analytics support

Simple But Needed, a privately held developer of comprehensive safety and risk management software systems, headquartered in San Francisco, is to set up its European headquarters in Co Kildare, with plans to employ 20 people over three years in the areas of sales, product support, customer success and engineering sales personnel.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Shanahan CEO, IDA Ireland said: “I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support as they embed themselves into Ireland’s business ecosystem. I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.

“Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains intact despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and IDA Ireland continues to compete strongly for every investment won for Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters