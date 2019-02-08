ICT channel facing a range of challenges

The information and communications technology (ICT) channel faces a number of challenges.

The rapid pace of change in technology has left vendors, distributors, managed service providers (MSP) and value added resellers (VAR) with a fragmented landscape of early adopters, tradition model adherents and many in between, struggling to adapt to change while feeling the need for transformation.

Added to this is the pressure for greater choice and self-determination for customers, but also for closer alignment to understand needs and provide tailored solutions.

The advent of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was a good example of a trend that had already been seen with security. Many companies realised their supply chain could and should help in compliance efforts, and the successful ones leveraged the knowledge and experience of partners and suppliers, who had undergone similar processes previously, to aid in their own efforts.

This mirrored the move towards managed security service providers, as organisations realised they had neither the time nor the resources to achieve the level of protection necessary and so relied on partners and service providers to get them to the level desired level.

However, even as the ICT channel adapted to these new demands, having come through an era where many predicted distinermediation would all but destroy the it, the need for differentiation arose, as the as-a-service delivery model became the norm which in some ways made less distinguishable the difference between the good, the bad and the ugly.

What now seems to be emerging is a reinvigorated channel structure that provides choice and self-service, as a service, but also with that expertise to understand individual needs and still delight the customer.

The TechLive Future Channel event, on 21 February in Croke Park will provide a platform for vendors, distributors, MSPs and VARs to tell their story of adapting to the transformation challenge being faced by their customers.

This hybrid event will be channel-focused in the morning, before opening its doors in the afternoon for end users. The afternoon sessions will feature moderated discussion panels on topics such as cloud computing, digital transformation of course, security.

In a mix of exhibition and conference, Techlive Future Channel will offer all aspects of the technology sector in Ireland the opportunity to share experiences, network with peers and access expert opinion and insights.

