ICS: Navigating the new normal for workers and learners

30 July 2020 | 0

Here is the latest ICS newsletter, with news on the ‘new normal’ for learners and workers across the country. We also have a number of webinars – they are free if you avail of our free membership trial. We have plenty of upskilling opportunities as well, from Business Analysis to IT architecture and much more. Membership offers you discount on these courses.

Making the ‘new normal’ for learning work for all
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the education and training of learners across the world. In particular, learners from a disadvantaged background risk falling further behind, as distanced learning continues and the debate rages on about how to get learners back into classrooms as safely as possible.

We will never go back to the way we worked before – say Ireland’s IT leaders
‘We will never go back to the way worked before’, is the message from Ireland’s top CIOs who met remotely at the Irish Computer Society to discuss their concerns and share insight on the prospect of remote working becoming the new normal for Irish workers.

Online CITA A & F Architect Certifications – starting Sept
Held twice a week, these courses offer a pathway to becoming a professional architect. You will learn the tools, information, skills and terminology required to succeed.
Dates: From 1/2 September 2020, 2×2 hours a week
CPD points: 31.5
European Court Ruling on Data Transfers means big changes for GDPR & Privacy Shield
A recent European judgement means that data transfers outside of Europe (EEA) that currently rely on Privacy Shield are now invalid. The new ruling clarifies any transfer of data as ‘data processing’ and therefore covered by GDPR rules.

Free guides to help your friends and family get online
The internet has proved valuable to us all. Those without the digital skills we may take for granted can be left behind. So we’d like to share a series of clear, easy-to-understand and non-patronising guides to getting online that you can share.

Certificate in Business Analysis QQI L8 – starting 24 Sept
This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts and for those who play a leading role in improving business performance, either in their own company, or in a consultancy role to others, through the use of proven business analysis techniques.
Dates: Starting 24 September 2020
CPD points: 600

Data Protection implications of the Return to Work Safely Protocol
This guidance document from the DPC provides advice to employers on the implementation of the recommendations of the Protocol in a manner that complies with their obligations as data controllers under GDPR.
Online Certified Data Protection Officer programme – starting 21 September
Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme..
Dates: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29 Sept – 09:30 – 1pm
CPD points: 31.5

Free* webinar: Learning from Data Breaches – How NOT to do Cyber Risk Management – 27 August
Paul C Dwyer, President of the ICTTF International Cyber Threat Task Force will outline the lessons we can learn from real life data breaches.
Date: 27 August – 11:00 – 12:00
CPD points: 1.5
Cost: €25, or *free if you avail of a membership trial

Online Certified Cyber Risk Officer – starting 10 September
The Cyber Risk Specialist programme is an online course that leads to certification. It will equip you with the knowledge, skills and confidence you require to protect the digital assets of your organisation and to support or lead the implementation of a cyber risk framework.
Dates: Starting 10 September
CPD points: 126

Free* webinar: Customer Journey and an Agile Mindset to handle Complexity – 20 August
This webinar is for curious leaders who want to support customer focus. It will cover trends and strategies in how to organise and lead customer-focused product organisations. Mia Kolmodin will discuss how with innovation and customer focus, you can choose to become a shark and not a snail.
Date: 20 August – 12:00 – 13:00
CPD points: 1.5
Cost: €25, or *free if you avail of a membership trial

