ICS: Navigating the new normal for workers and learners

|Making the ‘new normal’ for learning work for all
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the education and training of learners across the world. In particular, learners from a disadvantaged background risk falling further behind, as distanced learning continues and the debate rages on about how to get learners back into classrooms as safely as possible.
We will never go back to the way we worked before – say Ireland’s IT leaders
|European Court Ruling on Data Transfers means big changes for GDPR & Privacy Shield
A recent European judgement means that data transfers outside of Europe (EEA) that currently rely on Privacy Shield are now invalid. The new ruling clarifies any transfer of data as ‘data processing’ and therefore covered by GDPR rules.
Data Protection implications of the Return to Work Safely Protocol
