ICS: Navigating the new normal for workers and learners

European Court Ruling on Data Transfers means big changes for GDPR & Privacy Shield

A recent European judgement means that data transfers outside of Europe (EEA) that currently rely on Privacy Shield are now invalid. The new ruling clarifies any transfer of data as ‘data processing’ and therefore covered by GDPR rules. Free guides to help your friends and family get online

The internet has proved valuable to us all. Those without the digital skills we may take for granted can be left behind. So we’d like to share a series of clear, easy-to-understand and non-patronising guides to getting online that you can share. Certificate in Business Analysis QQI L8 – starting 24 Sept

This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts and for those who play a leading role in improving business performance, either in their own company, or in a consultancy role to others, through the use of proven business analysis techniques.

Dates: Starting 24 September 2020

CPD points: 600 Data Protection implications of the Return to Work Safely Protocol

This guidance document from the DPC provides advice to employers on the implementation of the recommendations of the Protocol in a manner that complies with their obligations as data controllers under GDPR.