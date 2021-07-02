IBM’s Tosca Colangeli appointed Kyndryl UK & Ireland president

The general manager of IBM’s Global Technology Services UK & Ireland, Tosca Colangeli, has been appointed regional president for IBM’s new spinoff company, Kyndryl.

Colangeli, who has been at IBM for almost 27 years, is to head the new managed infrastructure services business for the UK & Ireland.

The decision is yet another example of IBM’s history of promoting executives from within, with the role of CEO often going to company veterans that have held a number of positions over a period of decades. Earlier this year, the company’s former CFO Martin Schroeter was appointed CEO of Kyndryl, a month after IBM CEO Arvind Krishna replaced Ginni Rometty as chairman of the board.

Schroeter, who joined IBM in 1992, said that he is “pleased that Tosca will lead our team in the UK and Ireland”, which he described as “a key market for Kyndryl”.

Kyndryl, which is expected to become a full-fledged separate company by the end of 2021, is to be organised around IBM’s existing customers in order to ensure that it’s provisioning “senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market,” according to Schroeter.

The company is to create six global managed services practices in the form of cloud; applications; data & AI; security & resiliency; core enterprise & zCloud; network & edge; and digital workplace.

