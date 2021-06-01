IADT Media Cube, NovaUCD secure €1.6m for entrepreneur programme

IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD have secure €1.6 million in funding to deliver Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Programme for emerging entrepreneurs.

The New Frontiers programme will provide participating entrepreneurs with access to a comprehensive package of supports including mentorship from some of Ireland’s leading businesspeople, funding support from Enterprise Ireland and access to resources including hot-desk facilities from two of Ireland’s leading business innovation centres, IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD.

Under the five-year partnership, the pair will enable a total of 275 entrepreneurs, up to 55 annually, to develop their innovative business ideas with a view to building globally scalable businesses. The programme is aimed at entrepreneurs based in the greater South Dublin area, incorporating South Dublin, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and North Wicklow.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at NovaUCD in delivering the New Frontiers programme for Enterprise Ireland,” said Ann Marie Phelan, enterprise and innovation manager, IADT Media Cube. “IADT has been delivering the programme since 2013 and has been responsible for the emergence of numerous successful companies including, Cambrist, Snapfix, Ambr Eyewear, Dr. Coys and CheckVentory, all of whom are located in South Dublin, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and North Wicklow.

“This new partnership will allow us to consolidate a myriad of enterprise supports and will go a long way to supporting start-up companies in the local region while providing them with expert insight and access to innovative practice-led research in design, technology, and entrepreneurship that has been integral to the Media Cube’s success. The next five years promises to be a very exciting time for entrepreneurs coming to IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD.”

Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise & commercialisation at NovaUCD added: “We are delighted to be partnering with IADT Media Cube in delivering a New Frontiers programme for entrepreneurs located in South Dublin. At NovaUCD we have gained considerable experience and expertise by supporting over 400 start-ups to attract over €775 million in investment and create thousands of jobs. This programme aligns well the VentureLaunch, 5G/IoT, Advanced Manufacturing, and European Space Agency accelerator programmes we deliver.

“NovaUCD and IADT Media Cube complement each other with our different areas of expertise and I am confident that this will lay the foundations for a very successful series of New Frontiers programmes in the years ahead.”

The first IADT Media Cube/NovaUCD New Frontiers programme, which will commence in October, is now open for Phase One applications. To register your interest, visit: https://iadt.ie/research-enterprise/enterprise-innovation/startup-enterprise-activity/

