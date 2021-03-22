I-Form to build better medical device components with Fort Wayne Metals

Agreement will lead to the creation of 80 jobs in Castlebar Print Print Trade

I-Form, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, has signed a €10 million deal with Fort Wayne Metals to develop components for use in next generation medical devices.

As part of the company’s five-year expansion programme is it expected that 80 science and technology jobs will be created in Castlebar, County Mayo.

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) of wire and tubing using metal alloys, will be researched by the US-owned firm as part of the deal. End products in the medical field that can use these devices will include catheters and stents.

advertisement





The I-Form research team will be led by Prof Dermot Brabazon (pictured) at Dublin City University.

“The cutting-edge additive manufacturing equipment and expertise across the I-Form centre will support the delivery of this collaborative research programme with Fort Wayne Metals. We are excited to partner with the company on developing innovative components for the next generation of medical devices,” said Prof Brabazon.

Michael O’Donnell, managing director of Fort Wayne Metals Ireland, added: “This long-term engagement with I-Form will be an important part of our R&D programme and supports our recently announced expansion at the Castlebar site. We look forward to collaborating on the development of additively manufactured components for the medical device industry.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?