Huawei to invest €70m in Irish R&D

Plans to invest over the next three years to 'drive innovation and collaboration' Print Print Life

Huawei will invest €70 million into Irish research and development (R&D) over the next three years to support its growing business in Ireland.

The company said the investment will likely go towards video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and site-reliability engineering.

More than 100 researchers, experts and engineers are currently employed in R&D across Huawei’s Cork, Athlone and Dublin offices. The Dublin R&D office is part of the company’s European Research Institute.

At the announcement in Shenzhen, China, Huawei rotating chairman, Guo Ping said: “Ireland has outstanding talent and some of the best researchers in the world.”

“Our focus is on long-term investment and building positive relationships with key partners in Ireland. This investment over three years will help us drive innovation and collaboration in Ireland,” said Jijay Shen, CEO, Huawei Ireland.

Huawei works with third level institutions including Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and University College Cork and helps to fund Irish research into video, AI and cloud computing.

TechCentral Reporters