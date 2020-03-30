Huawei P40 vs Pro vs Pro+: What’s the difference?

With three different models to choose from and a wide range of specs, we've compared the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ to show you home they compare Print Print Life

It’s no secret that Huawei was going to launch the P40 series of smartphones, but with three different models to choose from at different prices, specs and features it’s probably hard to know which is the best one for you.

Well don’t worry because here we’re going to compare the three P40 phones across key areas highlighting the differences so you can buy the right one. We won’t be going into every tiny bit of detail to avoid this turning into a lengthy essay, but rather looking at what will be most important when deciding on a P40.

We’ve been briefed ahead of the launch but Huawei likes to keep things like the prices until the presentation so we’ll add this when we can. For now let’s look at how the P40, P40 Pro and P40+ compare when it comes to things like cameras, screens and more.

Cameras

Let’s kick off with the most important comparison, since the camera tech you get is different across all three phones.

There’s one camera that all three P40 phones get which is 50MP ‘Ultra Vision Wide Lens’. The P40 then comes with a 16MP ultra wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Pro Pro swaps those two additional cameras for a 40MP ultra wide angle ‘cine lens’ and a 12MP 5x Optical Periscope Telephoto lens. Then there’s a time of flight (ToF) sensor, too.

Finally, the P40 Pro+ has the same 50- and 40MP cameras, joined by an 8MP 3x Optical Telephoto, 8Mp 10x Optical Super Periscope Telephoto and the ToF sensor.

Here’s a more detailed look at each phone’s rear camera array:

P40

50MP Ultra Vision Wide Lens, 23mm, f/1.9, OIS

16MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 17mm, f/2.2

8MP 3x Optical Telephoto Lens, 80mm, f/2.4, OIS

P40 Pro

50MP Ultra Vision Wide Lens, 23mm, f/1.9, OIS

40MP Ultra Wide Angle CineLens, 18mm, f/1.8

12MP 5x Optical Periscope Telephoto Lens, 125mm, f/3.4, OIS Huawei Time of Flight

P40 Pro+

50MP Ultra Vision Wide Lens, 23mm, f/1.9, OIS

40MP Ultra Wide Angle CineLens, 18mm, f/1.8

8MP 3x Optical Telephoto Lens, 240mm, f/2.4, OIS

8MP 10x Optical SuperPeriscope Telephoto Lens, 125mm, f/4.4, OIS Huawei Time of Flight

When it comes to the front facing camera, all the P40 models have a 32Mp sensor but the Pro models have autofocus and Depth IR, in part for improved facial recognition.

We think photographers should buy the P40 Pro+. Here are some more photography details for the P40 phones:

Audio Zoom (Pro and Pro+)

Steady Telephoto

ISO 51200

Ultra Slow Motion 7680fps

HDR

4K @60fps

4K Time Lapse

Pro Mode

4K Selfie Video

P40 Screens

As is typical, the regular P40 has a smaller screen at 6.1″. It also has a slightly shorter aspect ratio and resolution at 19.5:9 and 2340×1080.

Getting a Pro or Pro+ gets you a larger 6.58″ display and a taller 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The resolution is then higher at 2640×1200.

All three phones have a punch-hole camera arrangement but the ‘overflow display’ – where it curves over the edges – is limited to the Pro models.

Then there’s also the fact that Pro/+ gets you a 90Hz refresh rate where the regular P40 is lower at 60Hz. The Pros certainly have the better display then if you are happy with the larger size.

P40 Pro

Size: 6.1″

Resolution: 2340×1080

Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Refresh rate: 60Hz

P40

Size: 6.58″

Resolution: 2640×1200

Aspect ratio: 19.8:9

Refresh rate: 90Hz

P40 Pro+

Size: 6.58″

Resolution: 2640×1200

Aspect ratio: 19.8:9

Refresh rate: 90Hz

P40 Battery life & charging

This is another area where the regular P40 lags behind the Pro models as it has a smaller 3800mAh battery and both wired charging is limited to 22.5W. The phone doesn’t have wireless charging.

Meanwhile, getting either the Pro or the Pro+ bumps you to 4200mAh and both wired and wireless charging is able to supply up to 40W and the adapter is supplied in the box. Note that the Pro is limited to 27W on wireless.

P40

Battery capacity: 4200mAh

Wired charging: 22.5W

Wireless charging: 27W

Pro Pro

Battery capacity: 4200mAh

Wired charging: 40W

Wireless charging: 40W

P 40 Pro+

Battery capacity: 4200Mah

Wired charging: 40W

Wireless charging: 40W

P40 colours & waterproofing

This might not be as important as the things above but will still be critical to some people’s buying decision.

The P40 comes in a range of colours, depending on where you live, including Ice White, Black, DeepSea Blue, Silver Frost and Blush Gold.

The P40 Pro+ comes in a ceramic finish with a choice of simply black or white. Huawei says this uses nanotech beads and is powder compressed, then kilned for five days at 1500 degreed giving it the ‘strength of sapphire’ and the ‘look of diamond’.

Although most flagship phones come with top waterproofing, the P40 is a little lower at IP53 (dust protected but not tight, and able to cope with spraying water). Meanwhile the Pro models are fully dust and waterproof at IP68.

P40 common specs

To finish things off, here’s a list of specs that all the P40 models share:

Kirin 990 processor

Wi-Fi 6

NFC

5G

Bluetooth

GPS

In-screen fingerprint scanner

USB-C

Price & availability

The P40 and P40 Pro will be available from 7 April at €799 and €900 SIM-free, while the Pro+ will be released later in June with an expected price of €1,399.

IDG News Service